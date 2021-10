Ayew secured Palace the three points by striking home through an impossibly tight gap midway through the first-half.

Elsewhere, Vicente Guaita was called into typically sensational action and the Palace backline provided a masterclass in absorbing pressure to keep the opposition out at times in the second-half.

So, re-live it all now with our full highlights!

You can watch this game back now by heading over to Palace TV. Either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app!