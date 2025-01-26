Palace created some good chances at 0-0, but the game turned on the decision to award Brentford a penalty just after the hour mark. Bryan Mbeumo's first effort came back off the post, only for VAR to order a re-take for encroachment, which he scored.

The Eagles were then left chasing the game after Kevin Schade found space to head in a cross from Mikkel Damsgaard.

"I think the performance was ok, but ok isn't good enough," reflected Glasner. "Especially two minutes before the penalty, we made too many mistakes in our own box. We couldn't clear the ball and then we cause a penalty.

"Everything went wrong with this situation [for the penalty], but the first three or four mistakes were our mistakes. No-one is to blame for it.

"Then when you are 1-0 down against Brentford it is difficult, we didn't create many chances today.

"The reaction after their second goal was great. We got a goal from Romain then we tried everything, but we were not quite accurate enough.

"We had some set-plays, but we were not good enough in these situations to score the equaliser - and that's why we lost the game."