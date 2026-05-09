The England international played a huge role in helping the Eagles advance to a first-ever continental final with another influential display against Shakhtar Donetsk, dictating the play alongside Daichi Kamada from the middle of the park.

With a 2-1 win on the night – 5-2 on aggregate – the 22-year-old midfielder will now have the chance to play for a third piece of silverware in his two-and-a-half years at Palace.

“It's just amazing,” Wharton said of the scenes at full-time. “I think this is the best Selhurst has been in my just over two years there. The atmosphere is unbelievable.

“You can tell how much it means to South London, with a packed stadium. It's just… it's an incredible feeling – one I'll never forget.

“It’s the best I've heard [Selhurst] in over two years. You can't put it into words. You can see how much it means to them. You can barely hear anything!

“I think everyone – the team, the staff, the fans – throughout the club, everyone just wants to do well for the club.

“We won the club’s first trophy last year and we're trying to get another. For the fans, it means everything to them – and honestly, you get goosebumps. It’s incredible.”