On how the game panned out, the midfielder added: “I think at the weekend, Liverpool were clinical against us and we weren't clinical against them. The difference was tonight we took our chances.

“We had a couple more that we could have got, but the chances that we did get, I thought were very effective. We made the keeper work and obviously we took three great goals, so I'm delighted. If they can do that again next week, I'll be very happy.

“They had a lot of the ball. That's how they play their games. We knew we weren't going to have a lot of the ball, but I thought we were still a threat every time we got the ball on the counter.

“We were disappointed [to concede] from their corner. I think that would have been our strong point. They're not the most physical side.

“But I think we reacted very well and then obviously went on to score two great goals, so I'm delighted.”

Wharton is now looking forward to the return leg at Selhurst Park – a decisive second leg at Selhurst Park, which could see the Eagles reach the UEFA Conference League Final in Leipzig.

“It's a great start to the tie,” he surmised. “The fans have backed us all season throughout the European competition and in the Premier League. But especially in Europe away, they've been travelling in their numbers.

“The away end was packed. Even the home end, we had a lot in one corner. It makes a massive difference for us and I'm sure the atmosphere next week will be unbelievable.

“It was for the quarter-finals, so if they can top that, it will definitely help us.”