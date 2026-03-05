Wharton himself produced two wonderful passes to unlock the Spurs defence for the second and third goals and gave a commanding performance in midfield.

Strand Larsen rammed home the second, before Sarr raced onto a chipped ball for the third with both coming in first-half injury time.

Despite no further goals after the break it was a comfortable win for Palace.

"The three points are the most important," Wharton told Palace TV. "Obviously, we're delighted to get that, it's a big win for us.

"I think in the first-half we played well, created chances, kept moving the ball. And then in the second-half, I think we dropped off a bit.

"The gaffer said we need to stay on top, be more aggressive, and I think we let them into the game a bit.

"I don't think they had too many chances, but I think we could have controlled the game a bit better. So it's an important three points but there's still a lot to work on."

Guessand and Strand Larsen were both excellent throughout, while Brennan Johnson also featured against his former club.