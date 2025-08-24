Clear-cut chances were a rarity in Selhurst Park’s first Premier League match of the season, as two well-drilled teams largely cancelled one another out in midfield – save for Ismaïla Sarr and Callum Hudson-Odoi’s well-taken goals either side of half-time.

Wharton told Premier League Productions: “It was a tough game. Obviously we're know they’re a tough team to beat, we've seen that in the last season.

“I thought the first-half of it we were playing pretty well, playing out well, creating a few chances. But then, I think the second-half we dropped off, we didn't play as much, they had more of the ball. It's just a point at the end of the day, but we’ll take it.

“I think there were a few tired legs, obviously third game in a week. But yeah, we know where we could have played, we did it in the first-half, so yeah, it's a disappointment from our side. I think we showed the work rate, staying in the game, and we had a couple of chances – but we’ve plenty to look at.”