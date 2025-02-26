The England international midfielder was involved in three of Palace’s four goals on the occasion of his first Premier League start since recovering from a groin injury, and was back to his influential best in a memorable performance from Oliver Glasner’s side.
“I’m feeling good, which is always good,” Wharton smiled. “I’m just happy to be able to get minutes and help the team get results like this.
“I thought it was a top performance. We stuck to the plan. We had to be patient. They're a good team. It's never going to be easy to just win like that. You've got to be patient and, when you get the chances, you've got to take them – and we did that tonight. It was a great three points.”
Palace emerged winners thanks to landmark goals for all three scorers: Ismaïla Sarr, netting twice on his 27th birthday; Jean-Philippe Mateta, whose goal took him second in Palace’s all-time Premier League scorers list; and Eddie Nketiah, his first Premier League goal for the club.