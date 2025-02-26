On Mateta, Wharton said: “He’s top. I think he, tonight especially, probably goes under the radar, but his hold-up play was unbelievable and it's a massive help for us as a team when he's playing like that.

“You can see his confidence is sky-high, which is really good for us. Hopefully he can continue his form and keep being himself.”

On Sarr, he said: “He’s so fast – you can probably see! But he works so hard for the team, both offensively and defensively. He deserved them two goals tonight. He nearly had a hat-trick.”

And on Nketiah, he smiled: “It just shows the togetherness that we've got in the squad, I think. All the lads were buzzing for him.

“He's been waiting for that first Premier League goal and we all know that. He's not had the minutes that he wanted, but you can see it every day in training. He's working his socks off to try and get the opportunities.

“When he does, like tonight, he gets the goal, that'll do his confidence a world of good. Hopefully he can continue that and helping us win games.

“Everyone’s working hard and, as a team, the morale is good – so we've just got to keep going.”

Ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Millwall, Wharton smiled:”It's a big game for us, and especially for the fans.

“We've got the same mentality as every game. We go into it looking to win and progress to the next round, so hopefully we can do that.”