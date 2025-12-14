The Eagles were arguably the better side throughout plenty of the general play – having 14 shots to City’s seven – but fell to three clinical finishes at Selhurst Park.

Wharton told Palace TV: “I don't think the result shows the performance we put in. I thought we played well, and we created opportunities.

“But when you play a team as good as City, with the players they've got, you give them half a chance and they take it, and that's what they did today.

“It was frustrating, because we definitely didn’t deserve to lose 3-0, but this is football, it’s what’s happened, and we’ve got to learn from this. Hopefully we can.

“There are many positives to take. I'm sure we'll go through the game and look at those positives.

“The gaffer said after the match he was really happy with our performance. He said it was a lot better than even when we beat them in the [FA] Cup. I think there's obviously positives to take, but also, we’ve lost 3-0. We need to look at where we went wrong and rectify that.”