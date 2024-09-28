“We didn't do that [get out of sight]. It's a tough place to come here. They've come out strong in the second half. We've given them too much time on the edge of the box, twice. They've punished us and then sat in, defended well, made it hard for us to create chances. It's just not good enough at the moment.

“I don't think we changed much [in the second-half]. I think they came out strong and we conceded a goal too early.

“We know they're going to come out strong because they've had a poor first half. They're unlucky to be 1-0 down. They know that and they've taken advantage of us not putting away or getting out of sight.

“They wanted it more. They were winning the headers and stuff like that. We've got to be better.”

“It’s very [frustrating to not hit the back of the net again], I think. Obviously, during the game you've got to stay positive, keep trying to create chances and hope we get another goal to give us that little bit of a gap so their confidence goes a little bit where they're a bit more out of the game.

“But we didn't do that. We need to go back to training and work harder because we're not getting the results at the moment. The performances aren't good enough.”