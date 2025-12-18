Palace secured a point on the final matchday against KuPS with Justin Devenny’s late header earning a 2-2 draw, ensuring our European journey will continue in the New Year.

Here is what comes next….

The Draw

A 10th place finish means Palace will need to navigate the play-off round to secure our place in the Round of 16.

Palace will learn our opponents for the play-off round on Friday 16 January 2026.

Because the draw is seeded, the Eagles will be drawn against one of the sides who finished 23rd or 24th.

That means we will face either HŠK Zrinjski Mostar from Bosnia and Herzegovina, or SK Sigma Olomouc from Czech Republic.

The Dates

That play-off will take place across two legs on Thursday 19 & Thursday 26 February 2026. As the seeded team Palace will be at home in the second leg.

All key remaining UEFA Conference League dates: