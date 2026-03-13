The two teams could not be separated in South London, as a resilient AEK Larnaca kept the Eagles at bay – 0-0 the score heading into the second leg in Cyprus.

As the UEFA Conference League Round of 16 got underway, let's find out what happened across the rest of the continent...

Fiorentina edge out Raków with late winner

In the meeting of the two teams Palace could potentially face in the quarter-finals, two-time finalists Fiorentina managed to squeeze past Polish side Raków Częstochowa in injury time, thanks to goals from Cher Ndour and Albert Gudmundsson.

Raków, who were unbeaten in the league phase, edged in front when Jonatan Braut Brunes scored on 60 minutes, before La Viola responded instantly – Ndour finding the net just two minutes later.

Roberto Piccoli then hit the bar with Fiorentina chasing a winner, and substitute Gudmundsson was there to convert from the spot in the 93rd minute following Michael Ameyaw's handball.