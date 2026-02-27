Goals from Maxence Lacroix and Evann Guessand were enough for the Eagles to see off Zrinjski Mostar at a boisterous Selhurst Park.

But who else is still in the tournament following another bumper night of Conference League action across the continent?

Here are the highlights…

Fiorentina survive dramatic fightback

One of the pre-season favourites for the trophy, Fiorentina were given an almighty scare before eventually progressing.

Leading 3-0 from the first leg, their tie against Jagiellonia appeared to be over, particularly with the Italians at home in the second leg.