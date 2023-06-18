Here, Jack – who you can follow on Twitter here – gives his thoughts on what Crystal Palace fans can expect from Colombia international Jefferson Lerma, who will join the Eagles on 1st July…

"He's a competitor"

“He’s a competitor – that’s the number one thing about Jefferson Lerma. He brings passion, fight and commitment.

“It doesn’t really matter what the score is or who his team are playing, or what kind of form he’s in – there’s always a bare minimum he delivers. You expect him to be on the teamsheet, and when he is, he gives you consistent performances week after week.

“He’s had five managers at Bournemouth and been the first name on the teamsheet under all of them. He always makes sure he’s available.”