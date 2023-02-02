"A young and very talented player"

“Crystal Palace fans can expect a young and very talented player in Naououri Ahamada.

“He is not finished in terms of his footballing ability and skill, but he is on the best path.

“The last one-and-a-half-years at Stuttgart, Naououri has developed more and more. Every three to four months, you could see clear development in his style of play, and his statistics as well. In the last six months, he has been a clear starter for Stuttgart.

“He’s begun to score goals and provide assists, and right now in Bundesliga, he’s the second-best player when it comes to pre-assists (the pass before an assist). He’s done that five times – only Mario Götze [of Eintracht Frankfurt] has done it more often [six times] – so he’s been an initiator, and very good at creating opportunities with his passing game.”