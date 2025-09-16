To accommodate teams with UEFA Champions League fixtures this week, the third-round of the Carabao Cup third-round takes place across two weeks.

Ties from this round conclude next Wednesday, 24th September. The draw for the fourth-round will take place at 22:00 BST that evening. The exact timing is subject to move, but will take place once the ties from that evening have concluded.

Following this, the Eagles will know exactly who our opposition will be in the next round.

When is the Carabao Cup fourth-round?

Fourth-round ties will take place across the week commencing Monday, 27th October.

Ticketing information will follow in due course, once we learn the identity of our opponents.

Will our Carabao Cup fourth-round tie be televised?

In the UK, Sky Sports via their Sky Sports+ service are broadcasting every tie in the competition this season.

For overseas supporters, selected matches will be made available via the EFL's international broadcast partners – you can find a full list of these partners on this page.

For UK-based supporters, Palace TV+ also offers live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.