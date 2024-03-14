Devenny scored his first goal for Palace in a 6-2 win against Middlesbrough U21s in the Premier League Cup in September 2023. He also notched two assists that evening.

The midfielder earned a call up to the Northern Ireland U21s side for the first time in October 2023 and made his debut against Serbia U21s.

Prior to this afternoon’s game against Bodø/Glimt, Devenny had made 23 appearances for the U21s this season, notching three goals and three assists so far.

Danny Imray - Defender

Danny Imray joined Palace in February 2021 from Chelmsford City. After spending much of his early career at No. 10 – where he scored 23 goals in just 11 matches for Chelmsford Under-18s – Imray moved to full-back, where he continues to be a danger coming forwards.

He made his full debut for Chelmsford against Concord in 2020 in the Essex Cup quarter-final. After signing for Palace, he joined up with Shaun Derry’s Under-23s side and started his first game at Selhurst Park in their victory over Burnley.

In 2021/22, Imray went back to Chelmsford City on loan, where he made 14 appearances and scored a single goal against Dulwich Hamlet.

Imray returned to the Under-21s side in 22/23, making 24 appearances in all competitions while notching three assists as he helped the side to the Premier League International Cup final.