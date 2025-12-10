Joél Drakes-Thomas – Forward

A Palace player since the age of six, Joél Drakes-Thomas has been a standout performer at every stage of his Academy journey.

Playing up an age group for much of his development, he first featured for the Under-18s as a substitute against Liverpool in October 2024, before earning his first start – and first goal – in a dramatic 4–2 comeback win over Chelsea two months later.

His creativity quickly became a hallmark, and he delivered a hat-trick of assists in a 4–1 victory over Aston Villa in February 2025.

That same month, Drakes-Thomas received a call-up to England U16s for their UEFA Development Tournament in Alicante, where he featured in all three matches and laid on two assists. By April he had broken into the U21 set-up, appearing in matchday squads and making his debut off the bench against Chelsea.

He closed the 2024/25 campaign with one goal and three assists for the U18s, alongside two appearances at U21 level, and began 25/26 in similar form – scoring twice and assisting once in his opening two matches. His impressive progression has since made him a regular for Darren Powell’s U21s this season.