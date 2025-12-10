For supporters eager to learn more about the latest prospects rising through the youth ranks, here’s everything you need to know about them and their careers in red and blue so far…
Two Crystal Palace Academy talents, Joél Drakes-Thomas and Benji Casey, have made the journey to Dublin as part of Crystal Palace's travelling party ahead of Thursday night's match against Shelbourne in the UEFA Conference League.
Joél Drakes-Thomas – Forward
A Palace player since the age of six, Joél Drakes-Thomas has been a standout performer at every stage of his Academy journey.
Playing up an age group for much of his development, he first featured for the Under-18s as a substitute against Liverpool in October 2024, before earning his first start – and first goal – in a dramatic 4–2 comeback win over Chelsea two months later.
His creativity quickly became a hallmark, and he delivered a hat-trick of assists in a 4–1 victory over Aston Villa in February 2025.
That same month, Drakes-Thomas received a call-up to England U16s for their UEFA Development Tournament in Alicante, where he featured in all three matches and laid on two assists. By April he had broken into the U21 set-up, appearing in matchday squads and making his debut off the bench against Chelsea.
He closed the 2024/25 campaign with one goal and three assists for the U18s, alongside two appearances at U21 level, and began 25/26 in similar form – scoring twice and assisting once in his opening two matches. His impressive progression has since made him a regular for Darren Powell’s U21s this season.
Now operating primarily as an attack-minded wing-back, Drakes-Thomas has become a constant threat on the flank. His pace, direct running, and ability to stretch defences have been key attributes, with his crossing and relentless energy making him one of the U21s’ most potent outlets.
The autumn brought further recognition on the international stage. During England’s camp in Dubai, he played a major part across all three fixtures, including a decisive impact in a 5–2 comeback win over the USA, where his burst down the right and pinpoint cross set up Mathis Eboue’s hat-trick goal.
He then completed 90 minutes in a 1–1 draw with Côte d’Ivoire and started again versus Australia as England finished unbeaten and runners-up.
His return to Palace duties has been equally intense, featuring in a pivotal Premier League International Cup win against FC Nordsjaelland for the U21s, a top-of-the-table U18 victory over Southampton, and a full-match display in the Youth Cup third-round win against Bradford at Selhurst Park.
Should he make his debut on Thursday evening, Drakes-Thomas would become the club’s fourth-youngest competitive player of all time, behind John Bostock, the Academy’s own Alex Wynter, and Phil Hoadley.
Benji Casey – Forward
Like his teammate, Benji Casey has been part of the club for most of his life, joining at Under-9 level and rising quickly through the Academy. He was an important figure in Joe Antonelli’s U15 side that lifted the National Floodlit Cup, scoring in both the regional final against Arsenal and the 3–1 final win over Stoke City.
Casey stepped into U18 football in March 2024, debuting in a Premier League Cup semi-final against Manchester United. His first U18 goal arrived a week later versus Arsenal, followed swiftly by a brace against Norwich.
He finished that season with seven goals in just 11 appearances, and after signing his scholarship in July 2024, he delivered a strong first full campaign: 12 goals, one assist, and the distinction of being the only player to feature in all 28 matches across all competitions.
This season has been nothing short of explosive. Casey leads the entire U18 Premier League – across both regional divisions – with 12 goals, adding three assists to give him 15 direct goal contributions in league play alone.
Across all competitions he has 15 goals and five assists, including back-to-back hat-tricks against Tottenham and Ipswich. His form earned him a deserved England U18s call-up, where he provided a smart cut-back assist for Reigan Heskey in a 2–2 draw with France.
Naturally, the next step came with the U21s. After several substitute appearances he made his first start in a 2–0 Premier League 2 win away at Aston Villa on Halloween, and soon established himself further, starting three of the final four competitive U21 matches of 2025.
His maiden goal for the side arrived in the International Cup against Juventus – a composed finish after George King’s knock-back at the far post.
Casey ended the year with another standout moment, racing in behind to lift the ball over the Nordsjaelland ‘keeper and seal a 2–0 win in the U21s’ final match of 2025.
Speaking afterwards, he reflected on the significance of the milestone, saying he had “kept believing” through limited minutes and was “really happy” to finally see the hard work rewarded.
Between them, Drakes-Thomas and Casey represent the very best of Palace’s Academy – relentless, exciting, and fearless young talents now stepping into senior European football for the first time.
Who knows whether Thursday night will be another milestone in their already fast-moving journeys. Good luck, lads!