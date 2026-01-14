After a 10th place finish in the league phase, the Eagles will be seeded for the play-off round which means the second leg will take place at Selhurst Park.

We also know that Palace will be paired against one of two sides at Friday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

Let’s find out a little more about the clubs we could potentially face…

SIGMA OLOMOUC

Czech side SK Sigma Olomouc are a potential opponent after they snuck through with a 24th place finish in the league last month. This was despite losing 2-1 at home against Lech Poznań on the final matchday.

Sigma actually lost their last two league phase games, having been beaten by Lincoln Red Imps the previous week.

But wins over Armenian side Noah and Slovenian outfit Celje ensured they gathered enough points together to reach the next round.

Sigma qualified for European competition after winning the Czech Cup last season, with a 3-1 win over Sparta Prague in the final.