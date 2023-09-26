With three goals already in just six games for the Under-21s this season, Ola-Adebomi – or ‘Mola’ as he is known by coaches and teammates – has caught the eye of Roy Hodgson and his coaching staff, and has been training with the first-team alongside his Academy duties.

Mola joined Palace in 2012 at eight-years-old and progressed through the age groups, coming on as a substitute as the Under-15s won the national Super Floodlit Cup final for the first time in club history.

His breakthrough season came in 2020/21, coming on as a regular impact substitute for the title-chasing Under-18s, scoring twice in seven appearances during the run-in.

He soon became an integral part of the squad under Rob Quinn, netting 19 goals in all competitions in 2021/22 – forming a formidable strike partnership with Victor Akinwale – and bagging a hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur.