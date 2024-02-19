Franco Umeh is a versatile forward, capable of playing anywhere along the front three.

The 19-year-old joined the club from Cork City in February 2023, and has earned his place in the first-team squad for this evening's clash at Goodison Park after a fine start to the season.

A rapid, hard-working player who is just as capable of beating a man as winning the ball off him, Umeh made his debut for Cork City in 2021/22 at the age of 17, coming on as a second-half substitute against Longford Town.

He went on to make a further two appearances for the Rebel Army in 2022 as they achieved promotion from the League of Ireland First Division. The youngster has also represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level.

Upon moving to south London last year, Umeh made an instant impression, scoring a brace in his first start against Arsenal U18s.