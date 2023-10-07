An attacking midfielder, Raymond has been at Crystal Palace since Under-9s level, continuing his journey through the ranks by signing professional terms in October 2020. Playing anywhere behind the striker, he is an attacking player who likes to create chances for teammates.

Having grown up seeing Selhurst Park from his bedroom window, he waspresented with his local side’s top scorer award as a child by Wilfried Zaha. His family connections to the club extend further, with his father also among Palace’s ranks as a youngster.

After trialling at Chelsea and Arsenal as a youngster, Raymond was scouted by Palace and joined the club as an eight-year-old.