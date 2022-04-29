The pair were voted for by the public after making a 100-player shortlist of the season's most consistent performers.

Zaha has played 32 games in 2021/22 so far, scoring a season-high 12 goals and registering two assists. Fellow Academy graduate Mitchell has made 37 appearances, the second most in the squad, keeping 11 clean sheets.

They are both in the running for Palace's Player of the Season, which you can vote for here.

Getting into the Team of the Season will see the pair's FIFA 22 ratings improved on special edition cards.