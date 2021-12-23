Les Éléphants will face Equatorial Guinea (12th January), Sierra Leone (January 16th) and Algeria (20th January) in the tournament's group stages, as they seek to beat their quarter-final finish in 2019.

Zaha's country of birth fell out on penalties against Algeria that year; the Palace attacker scored in a group fixture with Namibia and the sole goal in the round of 16 win over Mali.

He will be hoping to add to his 21 international caps in the upcoming Afcon, which was delayed to January 2022 from summer 21.

Ivory Coast won the competition in 2015.

