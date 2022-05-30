“Since I started playing when I got a proper, decent contract I’ve been giving 10% of my wages back [to charity],” he explained. “My sister has got an orphanage but I kind of take care of it, so it comes under the umbrella of my foundation.

“It takes care of orphans, it takes care of widows with kids if they can’t afford school clothes or school equipment. I’ve tried my best to do what I can.”

In south London too Zaha has been transforming the lives of young people.

“I’ve got a little football Academy that I’ve started here,” he said. “Kids can come down and just enjoy playing football. It’s every half-term or Easter break. Every now and then I’ll pop by to see the kids as well.

“I think compared to other people’s academies it’s just started, but I know the possibilities are endless. Hopefully I can get [it to be] massive and loads of kids [can] go there.

“It’s just an idea that I've managed to put together right now, but I'm just going to see how it goes and see what the bigger picture is.”

The Palace man is keen to give back to the area he grew up in – a commitment he has in common with fellow south Londoner and rapper Stormzy.