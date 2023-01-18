Wilfried Zaha hailed his teammates’ perseverance until the very end of Crystal Palace’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

The No.11 smiled: “I think that’s what the team needs. That was the difference today: our never-say-die attitude. Every 50/50, we went in at 100 percent, and obviously we got what we deserved.

“It was amazing. Obviously we’ve got the talent in the team and one thing that the gaffer has cracked on about is just contesting the games. The talent shows through in the end like today, when we managed to get a point."