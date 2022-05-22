Speaking with the media post-match, Zaha said he thinks the quality of this squad means it’s an exciting time to be at Palace, and that the years ahead look brighter still.

“You’ve just got to look at the team and the people on the bench,” he said. “I think it’s the most exciting Palace squad we’ve ever had. The likes of [Eberechi] Eze, Michael [Olise], JP [Mateta], there are numerous players. The future’s bright.”

Turning his attention to the game in particular, Zaha said he feels relieved the south Londoners could see the season out with success:

“I’m very happy we managed to get the three points. Obviously last game of the season games can go where people just go through the motions, but I’m glad we managed to get it over the line.

“It was a little bit inconsistent but I was happy we managed to at least get a goal to put us in front and then anything else is a bonus, so I’m glad we got it over the line and got the three points.