Zaha added to his already record-breaking personal tally (now 14) of goals scored in a single season by scoring from the spot against the Hornets, and in doing so helped Palace keep a fourth consecutive Premier League clean sheet at home for the first time, and move up into the top half of the table.

He said achievements like this can encourage the squad that they’re on the right path, but that the future can look brighter still.

“It was massive because obviously for the players that have just joined the team it gives them confidence. It gives everyone confidence to understand that the team we’re trying to build is a very good team and that in the first season this is what we can do. So it shows there’s a lot to come in the future.