The Palace winger bagged twice, once after seven minutes from open play and the other on the rebound of a saved penalty.

Discussing both goals post-match, he said: “The ball just broke through, I think it was Eddy [Odsonne Edouard] who took a little touch and it was into my path. I was running and just thinking not to let the goalkeeper set himself. So as I was running I just hit across him and it went into the back of the net.

“I’m going to miss some and going to score some [penalties]. As long as I scored at the end of the day. He’s a good goalkeeper but all I care about is scoring the goal in the end.”

Looking at the game more widely, Zaha said: “It was massive. Honestly you can’t just step on the pitch and think you’ll win games, you have to earn the right to play and I feel like we did that today. The way we played on Monday against Liverpool we had to keep that mentality going into this game.

“I feel like that’s what it’s about [responding well to conceding]. We gave a sloppy goal away but it’s about the reaction. I feel like we’re good enough against any team – we just get our heads up and play.”

Palace may feel confident after such a strong display, but their next league game brings a sizeable challenge: Manchester City away.

Asked to comment on the game next week, Zaha said: “We relish every challenge. Football games in the Premier League anything can happen and just because we’ve had good results before doesn’t mean it will change or mean we’ll go over there and get a good result again. We have to go there with a match plan and just do our best really.”