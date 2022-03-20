“I’ve always said that Palace fans are probably the best fans they I’ve seen, because they cheer you no matter what,” he told Palace TV after the game. “I’m glad that we can bring them to Wembley.

“The team is just proving how good it is. Some of the players haven’t played together for long. It just shows what is in store for the club, for the players that sign, what’s in store for the future.

“It’s good to be involved in it – it’s good to be going to Wembley as well.

After a difficult start, Zaha and co. pegged Everton back and took full control of the game in the first-half.

“That happens,” he admitted. “Obviously the only difference now is that we manage to weather that difficult start, not conceding any goals and then just implement our game today. We got into the game eventually.

“Obviously I'm happy to assist the team in any way I can. I’m glad I could assist and score today and help us get on our way to Wembley.”