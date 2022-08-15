Zaha latched onto Ebere Eze’s through ball and slotted past Alisson in the first-half, to give Palace a deserved lead – and ultimately secure them a point.

“They are pushing forward, and I was between both of the defenders,” he told Sky Sports after the game. “I was looking for the space in behind. It only takes one chance and I’m happy I took it today.

“As soon as Eze has played it through, I already had in my head what I wanted to do. I didn’t want to let the ‘keeper set himself, so I took it early.”

The Eagles switched to a five man defence for the trip to Merseyside, and Zaha says the hard tactical work paid off.

“We’ve worked on that the whole week,” he said. “Obviously for different teams there are different formations. That’s how the gaffer thought we could hurt them today.

“We had a few chances. We are working so hard, it’s difficult to tuck every single one away but I'm happy with the one that went in today.

“We are a good team. We are handling the big teams well, so I'm very optimistic about the season – especially with the way that we’re playing.”