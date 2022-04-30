Eze netted to pull Palace level against Southampton, scoring a well-taken half-volley from the edge of the box before Zaha struck from similar range to win the match after 92 minutes.

Speaking with the press after leaving the field, Zaha commended his teammate, saying: “It felt like scoring, really. I know how talented he is, I know how hard he works. That goal was the icing on the cake, so I’m happy for him.

“It’s credit to him because when you’re injured randomly like that - because it happened out of the blue - it’s tough mentally. I see him every day, he has his own programme he works at to get himself back to where he is. That’s why seeing him score that goal today, I was very happy for him.”

Turning his attention to the wider match, Zaha said the team showed their mentality by fighting back from one down.

“It felt good. Obviously we worked hard today. We made it a bit difficult for ourselves but I’m glad we managed to get the three points.