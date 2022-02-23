Zaha stunned the Hornets with a brace in the final five minutes of a clash Palace controlled from kick-off. He added to goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Conor Gallagher to ensure Palace took three deserved points from a spirited display.
Wilfried Zaha said beating Watford 4-1 after several harsh results felt “amazing”, with the Ivorian scoring two of Crystal Palace’s goals.
Speaking immediately after the game, he said: “It feels amazing. Obviously we’re putting good performances together, but it doesn’t matter if you’re not getting the points. Today felt amazing.
“We need to be clinical. We’re making chances and not scoring; I’m glad I can score for the team. I feel like it’s really deserved. Good performances week in, week out, and it’s the same thing after the game: we’re disappointed. So today taking the three points and going home feels good.”
As so often happens Zaha was jeered for 90 minutes by the home crowd until he fired two into the net, and said “they gave me a tough time, but that’s football.” He added: “At the end of the day I scored two goals and got the three points – that’s all that matters to me.”
The winger then turned his attention to Palace’s strength, explaining how the wider team’s calibre and Gallagher's in particular allow him to flourish.
“I think the team we have allows me to do what I need to do up front,” he explained. “If I get the through-balls, the balls over the top, all I have to do is work on my final touch. That’s what I’m working on.
“Everyone knows what Conor’s about, the energy and quality he brings to the team. Obviously if I’m competing with people like that I’ve got to step up as well so it’s good to have someone else to compete against. I have to raise my game.
“The team we have, I feel like the top half of the table is where we should be looking.”