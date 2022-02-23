Speaking immediately after the game, he said: “It feels amazing. Obviously we’re putting good performances together, but it doesn’t matter if you’re not getting the points. Today felt amazing.

“We need to be clinical. We’re making chances and not scoring; I’m glad I can score for the team. I feel like it’s really deserved. Good performances week in, week out, and it’s the same thing after the game: we’re disappointed. So today taking the three points and going home feels good.”

As so often happens Zaha was jeered for 90 minutes by the home crowd until he fired two into the net, and said “they gave me a tough time, but that’s football.” He added: “At the end of the day I scored two goals and got the three points – that’s all that matters to me.”