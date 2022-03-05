The winger scored Palace’s second with a well-taken penalty won by Jeffrey Schlupp, and troubled his hosts for over 90 minutes.

Speaking after the game, he explained what Palace got right at Molineux: “We knew we had to have a fast start. I’m happy we managed to take the lead and kick-on from there. It was a difficult game.

“It was mainly the team performance. In the second-half they put on pressure and pressure and we had not to cave in. I think the fact we worked so hard together managed to get us the three points today.”

Then asked how he felt he and Michael Olise performed, with the pair enjoying space on their respective wings, Zaha outlined why Jeffrey Schlupp aided them, and how Palace are an attacking threat across the team.

“The main thing is Jeff’s movement on the inside,” he said. “So once where he moves I do the opposite and it gives me a bit of space. It worked today.

“You’re seeing what Michael’s doing on the far side so it’s nice we have so many different options and so many different players that can impact the game. It’s an enjoyable team to be a part of.

“We just have to keep our heads down and take every game as it comes, because there’s no easy game in the Prem. Today, second-half, I literally feel like I ran the whole half and didn’t touch the ball! So it’s hard work but we need to keep doing what we’re doing.”