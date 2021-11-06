The winger struck home on the end of a sensational James McArthur through-ball but had to stall his celebrations as VAR assessed an offside call.

It didn’t take long, however, for Zaha to be given the nod to let loose. He recalled the moment post-match, saying: “All I remember is Macca playing the ball through and I was thinking was: composure, finish it.

“Then I saw the lino put his flag up so I just thought: let me not celebrate. It was offside so I just waited and luckily enough it was a goal.

“To be honest I just thought: let me not celebrate like a mad man and then it’s offside. But it’s part of the game now.”

Zaha then turned his attention to the wider team, and the 90-minute performance as a whole.

“We’re getting the points now,” he said. “The performances are getting better and better and we’re getting strong and stronger and the main thing is we’re winning games; we worked hard and we’re finally getting the points from it.