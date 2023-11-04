On his advanced role, Hughes smiled: “I’ve not played in that position for a while – I’d say about 10 years now – but it was more of a tactical move from the manager.

“When they [Tottenham] have a lot of the ball, I think he's thought from that point of view, I’d be good defensively. I think in the first-half, you saw that it did work, trying to not let [Yves] Bissouma get on the ball and keep him quiet…

"I think for large parts of the game it worked, but like I said before, unfortunately, the lack of concentration cost us in the end.”

Hughes was pleased to record his milestone 50th Premier League appearance for Palace, smiling: “It's a nice stat – I didn't know until you just told me before the interview!

“It's nice. It's a unique club. I've loved every minute of it. I've not played as much as I wanted to, but we've got such a strong team here. You've seen it in the last few seasons, so everyone's got to earn their place in the team and long may it continue.

“I'm enjoying it. Every player wants to play. At the same time, you have to understand different situations in football. The squad is [around] 25, so not everyone's going to play every game.

“It's something I've dealt with quite well over my career I think. You’ve just got to bide your time, work hard to get in the team and when you get in there, try and stay in there. It's as simple as that.

“We’ve got such a good group here of players. We’ve not got the biggest of squads, which can help towards more game time, but especially in the midfield, it's such a strong area of ours, so to get on the team sheet is difficult. Once you are on there, you have to try and remain there.”