Hughes came on late on as a substitute for Adam Wharton, who unfortunately had to go off due to injury.
“Yes, it wasn't nice watching. Weirdly, it's a lot more calm when you're on the pitch, because you have an impact on it. So watching it was not the one, if I'm honest with you.
“I think the defending in our own box was incredible, the last-ditch tackling. Again, we rode our luck at times but we had a game plan and against a team like City, they're always going to create chances, but I think we deserved it in the end.
“It was all going on. It just felt like things were happening in the first-half where it was just on our side. You just got that gut feeling that it was going to be our day and thankfully that's how it planned out.”