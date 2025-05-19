The FA Cup was not only Palace’s first ever major trophy in the club’s history, but for Hughes it was a personal milestone too as it was his first major honour.

“It's incredible, for a player like me that's probably not going to have the chance to win many trophies in his career, it really is hard to articulate the feeling.

“I think in the coming days it will sink in but for now, you've got to enjoy moments like these. You think of where we came from at the start of the season - we were on three points from eight games and since then it's just been simply incredible with how we've gone about it and the character we've got.

“You forget about things like [playing in Europe], again, it's another dream of a player like mine to play in Europe. To go to these random clubs away from home. It's going to be special. It's going to be tough playing Thursday and Sunday, but we're more than ready for it.”