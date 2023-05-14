The Eagles controlled proceedings throughout at Selhurst Park and claimed a comfortable victory in the end thanks to the pieces of magic which led to Ebere Eze’s brace.

On the occasion of his 25th Premier League appearance of the season, Hughes told Palace TV: “It was nice to get a start after a few months. I think overall we controlled the game well.

“We know they [Bournemouth] have gone under the radar a little bit this season – they’re a very good team – and I think we nullified their threats, and then obviously we’ve got the attacking talent that comes through.

“He [Eze] is different class. He has been all season. The attacking talent we’ve got is frightening and when they’re on their game, not many teams can live with them.

“Defensively, they’ve been fantastic as well. It goes under the radar but all the attacking players, defensively, have complemented us really well.”