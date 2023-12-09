The midfielder was heavily involved in the match at Selhurst Park, having initially appeared to have won a penalty in the first-half, later disallowed by VAR. His early second-half cross also led to the penalty which Jean-Philippe Mateta converted to give Palace the lead.

Yet Hughes was left to reflect on the frustration of being on the wrong end of a late comeback, particularly after his side were reduced to 10 men following Jordan Ayew’s dismissal.

Hughes told Premier League Productions: “Of course it’s disappointing to lose in the manner in which we did, having played a large part of the game in control and had plenty of chances up until the sending-off.

“I’ve not seen it back so I can’t really comment, but playing against 11 men, when you’ve got 10 men against Liverpool, is always going to be a challenge. It’s disappointing.

“I don’t think the [fans’] frustration was aimed at us today… because we grafted out there, we put in a shift and I thought we played well for large parts. We need their support to turn this around at home.”

With Manchester City away next up, Hughes hopes Palace can go one better against another of the Premier League’s in-form teams.

He noted: “We’ve proven [we can compete with that kind of team] over the last few years, looking at results against the big teams. There are no easy games in this league.

“You’d think on paper we might have a better chance against certain teams, but when you play against bigger teams, the pressure’s on them, so we can cause them problems.”