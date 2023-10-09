Young winger Rak-Sakyi was called upon in the first-half following an early injury to Jeffrey Schlupp and showed plenty of attacking promise, warmly received by the Selhurst Park faithful.

But Hughes, who witnessed Rak-Sakyi’s performance first-hand at the heart of midfield, praised the 21-year-old for showing a different aspect to his game.

Hughes said of Rak-Sakyi: “He’s been brilliant.

"He’s bided his time – he’s still young – and today he came on after 20 minutes and showed what he was about on the ball.

“I thought defensively he was brilliant as well, which a lot of people won’t see – they might only see him on the ball.

“He’s got a lot of potential. He’s still got a lot to learn but I thought it was a great start, and hopefully there’s more to come.”