The superb goal was just reward for a battling performance across the pitch from Palace, with Hughes hailing both the individual and collective efforts of his side.

The midfielder told Sky Sports: “I think it was [a moment of magic].

“We’ve been going through a difficult period of late, and sometimes you need a bit of magic like from those sorts of players. We’ve got plenty of it in the team – Olise, Wilf [Zaha], Ebs [Eze] – we’ve got individual talent, so I think it was a good point in the end.

“In the end it’s [about] fine margins, but we know we’ve got the talent in the squad – it’s just about doing the basics [right] and winning your duels, and I think we got that tonight. Sometimes you get the rub of the green, and you take it.”

Hughes hopes the point can bolster Palace’s push up the Premier League table, with fixtures against Newcastle United and Manchester United – again – next up.

He continued: “Hopefully it gives us a bit of momentum and belief, because they [Manchester United] have been bang in -orm of late. Their manager’s changed their fortunes around this season and they’re a top, top team.

“To go toe-to-toe with them and not be gutted with a point, but deserve it in the end, is a good feeling.

“It’s about consistency. You can’t get ahead of yourself. I think you saw tonight when you do the basics right, you’ve got the talent to win through, so hopefully that’s a mark for future games.”