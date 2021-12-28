“When you’re 3-0 up at half-time it’s about managing the game. You don’t want to give them a sniff to get back into it because in the Premier League if a team gets a goal they can get back into it. So we managed it well, slowed it down and still created chances at the same time.”

Palace were playing their second match in three days after competing with Tottenham Hotspur on Boxing Day. With a depleted squad currently, the Canaries fixture posed something of a fitness challenge to the south Londoners.

Hughes gave his view on the density of games, saying: "Every game in the Premier League is tough in its own way. Tottenham are a tough, tough team and showed it. It was hard when we went down to 10-men.

“But like we said in the changing room before, if you match their [Norwich’s] intensity and work rate we know we have the quality to shine through and that showed in the first-half.