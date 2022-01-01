The midfielder secured 35.7% of the vote in first place, beating Tyrick Mitchell (22.3%) and Jordan Ayew (16%) to the prize.
Will Hughes’ excellent performances throughout December have seen him scoop his first W88 Player of the Month award since arriving at the club.
Hughes had to be patient before getting his first start under Patrick Vieira, but excelled in a crucial central role against Everton at the start of the month.
He ended December in similarly impressive fashion, winning a penalty and the Man of the Match award in a comfortable victory over Norwich.
The penalty win was his second assist in Palace colours, also collecting one against Everton.
"I just want to thank you for voting me Player of the Month," he told Palace TV. "It's been a really good month for the team, myself personally and long may it continue for the rest of the season."
Check out the results in the poll below!