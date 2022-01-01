Hughes had to be patient before getting his first start under Patrick Vieira, but excelled in a crucial central role against Everton at the start of the month.

He ended December in similarly impressive fashion, winning a penalty and the Man of the Match award in a comfortable victory over Norwich.

The penalty win was his second assist in Palace colours, also collecting one against Everton.

"I just want to thank you for voting me Player of the Month," he told Palace TV. "It's been a really good month for the team, myself personally and long may it continue for the rest of the season."

