Ahead of their penultimate game of the season, Crystal Palace have fielded the same starting XI that saw Selhurst Park rocking just five days ago.

The bench features Academy prospects David Ozoh and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, as well as Odsonne Edouard, who will make his 100th appearance in red and blue if he comes on this afternoon.

Meanwhile, hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers have made a single change to their side after their 5-1 defeat to Manchester City last week, with Matt Doherty coming in for Hugo Bueno.

Centre-back Max Kilman captains the Wolves side, while Joachim Andersen continues with the armband for Palace.

Wolves: Sá (GK), Doherty, Aït-Nouri, Lemina, Traoré, Gomes, Hee-Chan, Cunha, Semedo, Kilman, Toti.

Subs: Bentley (GK), H. Bueno, S. Bueno, Doyle, Sarabia, Bellegarde, González, Chirewa, Fraser.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Richards, Muñoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Olise, Eze, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Ayew, Schlupp, Edouard, Ahamada, Rak-Sakyi, Ozoh.