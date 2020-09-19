Palace opened the scoring through a sharp Andros Townsend and put in a dominant first-half display to keep their hosts quiet.

Zaha then struck home only to be denied by the linesman's flag before Jordan Ayew earned an otherwise unnoticed penalty. The Ghanaian was, however, denied by goalkeeper David de Gea - who moved from his line illegally.

Stepping up for the re-take, Zaha slammed home with confidence and went on to net again, ensuring Palace victory.

But it wasn't just going forward where Palace shone, with their backline and central midfield performing faultlessly to keep United to just one goal.

