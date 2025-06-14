Only a year out from co-hosting the World Cup finals in 2026, the USA national side are involved in their final major tournament before the main event.

In preparation for playing host to the world’s best on home soil in 12 months’ time, they must first face their fellow Northern and Central American rivals.

Palace’s American pair of Chris Richards and Matt Turner have both been selected in the USMNT squad of 26 players and will be looking to help their country to international glory.

With the finals sharing the international football stage with the UEFA Women’s Euros this summer, there is plenty to look forward to.

Ahead of the big kick-off on Saturday, here’s all you need to know…