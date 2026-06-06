Some 60 matches have taken place in the 2025/26 season and, while the rollercoaster ride of a campaign has had ups and downs, the campaign culminated in the ultimate glory of Palace becoming champions of Europe in Leipzig.

And every time Palace have won or drawn a game this season, we've asked you to choose your Player of the Match across cpfc.co.uk and the Official Palace App – so now, we can look back on the full results.

You can see the full results of every single ‘Player of the Match’ poll below – as well as a full list of runners-up from every game as well!