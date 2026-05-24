There has been much to enjoy across the club once more this season, with Oliver Glasner's Men's team reaching a first-ever European Final, to be played in Leipzig on Wednesday evening.

Our Women's team won promotion back to the Women's Super League, at the first time of asking; our Under-21s embarked on a deep run into the Premier League 2 play-offs; and our Under-18s won the U18 Premier League Cup on a glorious evening at Selhurst Park.

With the first half of the awards presented against Everton two weeks ago, the first award given out on Sunday arrived before kick-off: our 25/26 Socios Moment of the Season was Justin Devenny's match-winning penalty in the Community Shield triumph at Wembley back in August, which sealed our second-ever piece of silverware.

Next up was Goal of the Season – which went to Jørgen Strand Larsen for his clinical finish at the end of Palace's brilliant counter-attack against Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland – before Ismaïla Sarr, after a record-breaking season in front of goal, stepped up to claim both Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season.

The last award to be presented on Sunday went to two recipients, with Chairman's Awards for Outstanding Contribution going to Player Care department Thomas Evans and Grace Travers, for their incredible work behind-the-scenes during the club's longest-ever season in terms of competitive matches.

Two weeks ago, for the promotion-winning Women's team, Annabel Blanchard was voted TEN Player of the Season by supporters, whilst captain Aimee Everett was chosen by her teammates as Players' Player of the Season.

Accolades were also given to star performers from our Under-18s (Chuks Okoli) and Under-21s (George King) sides, and two PFA Community Champions Awards to Chloe Arthur and Maxence Lacroix for their work in the South London community.

You can find a full breakdown of results below; click on each award for more information: