Wyh donate?
Growing up in south London has never been tougher, but the Palace for Life Foundation are in a unique position to drive positive change.
The Foundation use the power of sport to change the lives of young people within our community, particularly the most hard-to-reach and hard-to-help. They work in schools and the community, with extra focus on those not in education, training or employment, those caught up in the criminal justice system and those with disabilities, physical and mental health challenges.
South London is a diverse community with hundreds of thousands of talented young people who, given the right opportunities, will contribute so much to the future of our city. Your donations will directly support our work and make a real impact, for real people.
To read more about how your donations make an impact, visit Palace for Life's news page or read the inspiring story of Jesse, a young person who turned things around thanks to the Foundation's mentoring programme.
By donating, you’ll be helping to improve the lives of more young people like Jesse – all through the unique power of Crystal Palace.
How can I donate?
To donate, head here. Thank you.