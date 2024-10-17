The route took our marchers through Croydon High Street, and on to parks: Wandle Park, Beddington Park, King George’s Park, and Wandsworth Park, with plenty more sights along the way. Though the afternoon saw its share of heavy rain, our Marchers powered through, and crossed the finish line shortly after the skies cleared.

They were greeted by players from our Down Syndrome Football Team, who handed out medals and invited everyone to take part in a lap of honour, before enjoying a well-deserved drink and dinner.

The Foundation were absolutely thrilled with the turnout, and can’t wait to see even more of you join us for our ninth march in October 2025.

While this year’s March is over, there’s still time to help us reach our goal of £100,000.

Every donation is hugely appreciated and will support three key areas of our work: