Who is taking part?
Among the nearly-200 members of the Crystal Palace community taking part are returning club legends Andrew Johnson and Mark Bright, both veterans of the Marathon March scene.
Eddie Izzard, meanwhile, will once again be joining in from afar – this year, 4,500 miles away in Los Angeles – having previously completed the equivalent distance in Toronto, Canada in 2021 and Sheffield in 2022. This year marks her fifth time tackling the Marathon March.
Eddie will be starting the March at midnight to account for the eight-hour time difference between LA and south London.
On taking part in her fifth March, Eddie said: “I am very happy to be able to do a marathon each year, to be able do my bit to help kids in South London.
"I think it would make my auntie Bea very happy as well. She lived at 177 Whitehorse Lane, was my mum’s older sister and was often like a surrogate mother to my mum. Mum died when me and my brother were very young, so Auntie Bea and Whitehorse Lane meant a lot to us.”
What do participants get?
As well as completing a personal challenge, participants will also receive a Marathon March t-shirt and finishers' medal as well as a training programme created by Palace fan and personal trainer Beulah Pickles.
They will also be in with a chance of winning a Matheus França-signed version of their shirt!
What's more, a special Marathon March menu – breakfast, lunch and dinner – will be keeping fuelled those taking on the challenge; walkers can find out more here.
Most importantly, however, all participants have committed to raising a minimum of £300 each in sponsorship, and so will be taking part having already made a massive difference to a range of good causes.
How can I get involved?
Palace for Life welcome everyone to the Marathon March – so if you're not taking part, come along, stand alongside the route, and lend your support to our fantastic walkers!
Want to show further support? Click the button below to donate – or, if you have any queries, please contact the Palace for Life fundraising team (fundraising@palaceforlife.org).
South London is a diverse community with hundreds of thousands of talented young people who, given the right opportunities, will contribute so much to the future of our city.
Your donations will directly support the Foundation's work and make a real impact, for real people.