Ben is the seventh member to join comedian Eddie Izzard, broadcast journalist Susanna Reid, Palace legend Andy Johnson, former Labour Shadow Cabinet Member Chuka Umunna, Palace shareholder Stephen Browett and Croydon North MP Steve Reed, as Honorary Patrons of Palace for Life Foundation, the official charity of Crystal Palace F.C.
Ben Bailey Smith, AKA Doc Brown, has been an avid Palace fan all of his life. Ben created and starred in the launch video for Palace for Life’s new fundraising campaign ‘Made in South London’, the Foundation’s new fundraising campaign to raise £1million to help transform the lives of young south Londoners.